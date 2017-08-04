The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that FA-50 fighter trainer aircraft and its pilot were cleared from the second friendly fire that caused casualties among soldiers in Marawi City last month.

“We are now again using the FA-50 on airstrikes because based on initial investigation that we conducted there were no fault seen on the aircraft or to the pilots, so given that we can again use the FA-50’s on our operations,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Thursday.

“Suffice it to say that it is safe for us to use. It’s high time for us to put to use once more these FA-50 after having gone through the initial investigation and like what we said there is no problem seen on the aircraft and the pilots,” he added.

Arevalo did not give any information about the cause of the second friendly fire which uses the death of two soldiers and wounding of 11 others last month.

“I’m not aware yet on what was the cause but as I said it is not because of the aircraft and also not because of the pilots,” Arevalo said.

Arevalo noted that based on the fact-finding investigation there should be adjustments but he refused to give further details.

“Based on the initial investigation or findings or fact-finding that was done there is a need to have changes, adjustments in some of the techniques, tactics and procedures concerning airstrike… but I am not in a position yet to tell you what those adjustments are,” he said.

“We will be having adjustments to assure that this incident will not be repeated,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS