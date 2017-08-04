Two members of Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Force - Moro Islamic Liberation Front (BIAF ? MILF) were wounded in an encounter with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the clash between the two groups erupted when the MILF leadership repelled the consolidation of Daesh-inspired group in Brgy Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.

“The coordination and cooperation between the Joint Task Force Central, BIAF, MILF and other stakeholders in the continuing law enforcement support operation of the government against the BIFF resulted to the said firefight,” he said.

“The engaged MILF troops belong to the 118th Based Command led by Abdul Karim Sinumagad and 105th Base Command led by Hadjie Ali Omar against the group of Ismael Abdul Malik alias Abu Toraype,” he added.

Encinas said the firefight was resulted in the wounding of two MILF fighters identified as Kamsa Karinda and Naim Musiko, both of 118th Base Command.

“BIAF who sacrifice their lives against the bandits as they showed their commitment of support in the ongoing peace process with the government,” he said.

Encinas said Major General Arnel dela Vega, commander of the 6th ID, expressed his full support especially to the wounded personnel of BIAF, MILF who needs medical assistance.

"We wanted to prevent the BIFF from initiating terroristic actions against peaceful communities," Dela Vega said. Robina Asido/DMS

Binays face more graft raps for P1.3 billion Makati Science building: Ombudsman

Government prosecutors on Thursday indicted the two children of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. who were arrested during police raids in their home last Sunday, for possessing illegal drugs, firearms and explosives.

In a 14-page resolution, the justice department’s panel of prosecutors led by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera filed the charges against Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog - Echavez and her brother Reynaldo Jr. before the Ozamiz Regional Trial Court.

The indictment came after prosecutors found probable cause in the complaint filed by the police criminal investigators.

"Respondent Nova Princess Parojinog is not a licensed firearms holder of any kind of caliber based on (PNP firearms and licensing division records). There is, therefore, no recourse but rot find probable cause against respondent Nova Princess Parojinog for illegal possession of light weapon and ammunition," the resolution stated.

The drug charges stemmed from plastic sachets containing shabu seized from the siblings during the raid done Sunday morning at the home of Mayor Parojinog, which resulted in the death of 16 persons The mayor and his wife were among the casualties

Citing the plain view doctrine, prosecutors indicted the Parojinogs for drug possession even if the search warrant used for the raids was only for illegal firearms.

"The searching officers positively testified that they clearly saw in plain view the illegal drugs while they were searching for firearms which were both in the constructive custody of respondent Nova Princess Parojing. These is probable cause to separately charge respondent Nova Princess Parojinog for illegal possession of dangerous drugs," the resolution stressed. DMS

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales has ordered the filing of multiple counts of graft and falsification charges against former Vice-President Jejomar Binay, Sr. and former Makati City Mayor Jejomar Erwin Binay, Jr. for conspiring to rig the procurement processes of the P1.3billion Makati Science High School Building.

The Makati Science Building project for a 10-storey building complete with a four-storey dormitory was completed as a 10-storey building.

In two separate resolutions approved on August 1 , Morales indicted Binay, Sr. with four counts of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019) and three counts of falsification of public documents, said the Ombudsman in a statement on Thursday.

Binay, Jr. is set to face four counts of violation of Section 3(e) of R.A. No. 3019 and three counts of falsification.

Standing as co-accused of the Binays are Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairpersons Marjorie De Veyra and Eleno Mendoza, Jr.; BAC members Pio Kenneth Dasal, Lorenza Amores, Ulysess Orienza, Gerardo San Gabriel and Mario Badillo; BAC Secretariat members Giovanni Condes, Manolito Uyaco, Norman Flores and Ralph Liberato; Rodel Nayve of the BAC Technical Working Group; city accountants Leonila Querijero, Cecilio Lim III and Raydes Pesta?o; and city cashier Nelia Barlis. Criminal raps were also ordered to be filed against contractors Virginia Garcia of Infiniti Architectural Works, with Efren Canlas and Julius Ramos of Hilmarc’s Construction Corporation. DMS