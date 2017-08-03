Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a new terror threat in Mindanao reported in media on Wednesday is not new.

“Terror threats in all of Mindanao and even outside Mindanao has been with us for a long time. In fact we had terror acts committed here in Manila before. This is not new,” he said.

“Filipino terrorists can travel all over the country unimpeded hence they could create mayhem anywhere,” he added.

Lorenzana give his reaction after news reports said Senator Vicente Sotto III revealed that in a meeting between some Cabinet members and leaders of Congress with President Rodrigo Duterte, they were told about new terror plots in several parts of Mindanao.

However, Lorenzana noted terrorists can conduct terror act anywhere in the country.

“Filipino terrorists can travel all over the country unimpeded hence they could create mayhem anywhere,” Lorenzana said.

“That is why we should all be vigilant. The safety of a community is mainly the concern of all residents, not only the police or military,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS