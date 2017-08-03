Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano visited the troops in Marawi City Wednesday and even went to different positions in the main battle area.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs said: “The Chief of Staff actually went straight to our units there at the main battle area. Our sniper was not able to stand am their position but the Chief of Staff were able to talk to them.” .

Arevalo said during his visit, Ano was given a briefing about the key terrain, structures and location of the terrorists in the conflict-affected area within the city.

“He (Ano) was given briefing with regard to the specific sector where we are and the key terrain, key structures and locations of the enemies,” Arevalo said. “We’ve managed to go on three or four positions before it rained.”.

Arevalo said during his talk to men, Ano recognized the sacrifices and heroism of soldiers in Marawi City.

“I went to Marawi, to the main battle area this time. I went here to inspire you. But were the ones who inspired me instead,” said Ano.

“Seeing for myself but a glimpse of the hardships you endure, the innumerable perils you face daily, and the immeasurable sacrifices you selfishly offer, I can help but be awed by your valor, heroism, and patriotism,” he noted.

“So stay focused on your mission. Stay alive. Keep safe. It will not be too long before we accomplish your task. You can count on the support of your headquarters and the abiding prayers of our nation,” he added.

Arevalo said during the visit Ano was also informed about the government forces plan on how it will defeat the remaining terrorists in the city.

“He (Ano) was also given detailed presentation of the courses of action which was created by our commanders for the final phase of our operation, final portion of our operation, it’s a chance for General Ano to talk to all the field commanders, tactical commander on the ground leading our army units, navy, air force,” he said.

“Our Chief of Staff was informed about the plan for the last part of our operation that would inflict the blow necessary to complete the mission and decisively defeat the members of the Maute/ISIS group,” he added.

Arevalo said the visit became successful despite ongoing sporadic exchanges of fire and strong rain. Robina Asido/DMS