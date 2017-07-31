Four people drowned after a passenger boat capsized off Palanan, Isabela last Friday.

Senior Inspector Mariano Manalo, Palanan municipal police chief, identified the fatalities as Mylene Silva, Ronald Silva, Joel Tuppil and Dimasalang Valenzuela.

Ronald Silva was the one reported missing but according to Manalo, one of the survivors said he was left inside the boat when the incident occurred.

"We have yet to recover the body of Ronald Silva, but due to strong waves we can't go to the place of incident," he said.

He said the incident happened around 5pm when the MB Jamil reached the waters of Sitio Dibinisa, Brgy. Didaddungan, Palanan.

A total of 51 passengers and 6 crew members, including the boat captain, were onboard MB Jamil when it was hit by huge waves causing it to capsize.

53 persons, including the boat crew and captain were rescued.

According to Manalo, the boat captain didn't inform his operator he will be sailing.

He added the passengers just came to Palanan to attend the inauguration of their church last July 27.

He said the boat captain may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, physical injuries and damage to property. Ella Dionisio/DMS