Antipolo Bishop Francis de Leon relieved Monsignor Arnel Lagarejos from his duties in Taytay after he was arrested last Friday by the Marikina police for allegedly "pimping" a 13-year-old girl.

CBCP News said Sunday, de Leon removed Lagarejos from his post pending police investigation over his supposed involvement in human trafficking.

"Bishop De Leon (has) stripped the priest all his other positions in the diocese, including his being the president of Cainta Catholic College," said the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

In a separate statement, the Diocese of Antipolo on Saturday night, assured the faithful it will respect the police process in probing Lagarejos.

The Antipolo diocese vowed not to pose as a hurdle in the investigation of Lagarejos' supposed violations of the Anti-Child Abuse Law and Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

"Alleged violations against the Anti-Child Abuse Law and Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act are serious allegations that have to be dealt by the authorities accordingly," said the Diocese.

The Antipolo diocese said it is holding its own probe on the matter involving the Taytay parish priest and president of the Cainta Catholic College (CCC).

Lagarejos was arrested by the Marikina police as he was allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl to a hotel in Marikina City. Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula said Lagarejos underwent inquest Saturday.

Sapitula said Lagarejos is facing cases for violation of Republic Act 9208 or the

Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. DMS