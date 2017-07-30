Government forces confiscated more than a dozen firearms during a law enforcement operation in Cagayan de Oro City last Thursday.

Col. Adonis Ariel Orio, spokesman of the Army's 4th Infantry Division, said a total of 16 firearms were seized during the implementation of two search warrants by the Regional Trial Court 10 Branch 4.

The 4th Infantry Division Martial Law Special Action Group simultaneously launched law enforcement operations in Barangays Pagatpat and Bonbon, both in Cagayan de Oro which resulted in the recovery of the firearms and the arrest of a suspect.

Orio said during the operation in Brgy. Pagatpat, government forces recovered one M4 5.56mm rifle, two cal.45 pistols, one cal.38 pistol, and assorted ammunition from the house of a certain Jalaludin Bacaraman Lao allegedly linked to gun smuggling in northern Mindanao.

"Unfortunately, only Lao's wife was present during the operation," he said.

Orio said another operation was done on the same day in the residence of a certain Jabar Tago and Jamelodeng Tago in Brgy Bonbon for allegedly possessing illegal firearms.

"The team recovered the following items: one M4 5.56mm rifle, one AK47 rifle, two cal.40 pistol, five cal.45 pistol, three 9mm pistol, and assorted ammunitions," he said.

"Said information was tipped-off by a concerned civilian in the area. During the operation, only Jamelodeng and his relatives were present in the compound. He (Jamelodeng) provided documents to justify the legality of the confiscated firearms but all of these will be subject for further verification by the CIDG 10," he added.

Orio said Major Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., 4th Infantry Division commander, lauded the troops who implemented the operation.

"I would like to congratulate our government forces for the very swift execution of these two separate law enforcement operations. We have once again proven our competence in ensuring the safety and security of our people in Cagayan de Oro City," Madrigal said.

"To all people who engage themselves in smuggling and any kind of criminality and illegal activities, stop or else you shall face the full force of the law. People are now more aware of your illegal transactions and it is just a matter of time that the long arm of the law will finally catch up with you," he added. Robina Asido/DMS