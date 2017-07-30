Police arrested a parish priest who allegedly tried to sexually abuse a 13-year-old girl in Marikina City in an entrapment operation on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula, Eastern Police District director, said Arnel Lagarejos, 55, assigned in Taytay municipality, was arrested by the Marikina police and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Wave Mall in Barangay Sto. Nino.

In a text message, Sapitula said Lagarejos sought the victim through a 16-year-old pimp.. The girl's mother informed the police after she learned of the transaction.

Operatives from the Marikina Police Women and Children Protection Division and DSWD set the entrapment operation on Lagarejos.

After the transaction, the pimp left the suspect's gray Ford Explorer, leaving the girl behind. Lagarejos and the girl were going to a motel when authorities blocked their vehicle. The priest was placed under custody of the Marikina police.

Seized from him was an Iphone 5s containing his messages to the victim and the pimp.

Sapitula, in a text message, said Lagarejos underwent inquest on Marikina Saturday. He said the priest, who is facing cases for violation of Republic Act 9208 or the

Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, is in jail.

In a statement, the Diocese of Antipolo said “we assure the public that we respect the necessary procedures as provided by law in order to further investigate the matter.” DMS