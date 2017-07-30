Police arrested the son of the former vice governor in Cebu was arrested on Saturday morning with three others for illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of drugs and paraphernalia in Cebu City.

Superintendent Marlu Conag, chief of Tuburan Municipal Police Station said in a text message with the Daily Manila Shimbun , Leodgreco Sanchez,43, the son of the late Cebu Vice Governor Greg Sanchez was arrested with Maribe Gregory, 34, Jobert Jacaba, 40, and Glenn Nacion, 40 in the house of Sanchez at Brgy. San Juan, Tuburan, Cebu City.

He said the residents in the area complained about the gun fires they heard in Adela River near the house of Sanchez.

The police recovered high powered firearms from the suspects including: a caliber Colt .45 pistol and a magazine loaded with six live ammunitions, one upper receiver of Colt super 38 with barrel, one extra magazine of caliber .45 pistol loaded with five live ammunitions of super 38, nine empty shells of super 38 caliber, one live ammunition of 5.56 caliber, four empty shell of 5.56 mm and a unit shot gun, Conag said.

One replica of M16 armalite rifle with two magazine, one replica of MP5 with two magazine, one replica of M60 machine gun with ammunition box, one replica of m16 rifle with one magazine, one replica of caliber.45 pistol with one magazine, one replica of 9mm pistol without magazine, one air rifle were confiscated, he said.

Under the effect of warrant of arrest, the police seized two pieces of rolled tinfoil, four pieces lighter, two improvised burner, three improvised glass tooter with suspected shabu, one crumpled tinfoil with suspected shabu, two improvised lamp burner.

The suspects were transferred to the Cebu Provincial Police Office, Conag said. Alanna Ambi/DMS