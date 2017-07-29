The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will no longer file charges against a comedian who used a military uniform at the protest during the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte last Monday

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said the decision not to pursue the case against the comedian was made after AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano ordered the review the case of Mae Paner, the comedian popularly known as Juana Change.

“Last night, the Chief of Staff, AFP, General Eduardo Ano, ordered a thorough review of the case of Ms Paner following information that Ms Paner did not actually ridicule soldiers but even praised sacrifices of our men in uniform,” Padilla said.

“It was also reported that she did this in the interest of the arts, being a recognized comedian. Based on these information and other findings, the AFP will no longer pursue the case and calls upon Ms. Paner and other unauthorized individuals to henceforth desist from the inappropriate use of our uniforms,” he added.

Padilla explained why the military uniform is sacred for the soldiers of the AFP.

“She must understand that the particular uniform she wore is the battle dress attire of our AFP. It is the same uniform our soldiers wear whenever we go to battle and the same uniform many of our heroes die wearing in defense of the motherland and our people. This is the very reason we hold this particular uniform sacred,” he said.

Padilla encouraged Paner to join the military reservist to be one of their partners.

“If it is her desire to extol the sacrifice, gallantry and dedication to duty of all our soldiers and help recruit more patriotic Filipinos to the Armed Forces, the AFP is open to have Ms Paner among the ranks of our patriotic reservists who without hesitation continue to be among our most ardent partners for change,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS