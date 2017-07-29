Gorio has strengthened into a typhoon and is expected to intensify as it moves towards Taiwan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

Weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said Typhoon Gorio is located at 300 km east of Basco Batanes as of 4 pm.

Gorio has maximum winds of 120 kph and gusts of up to 145 kph, Aurelio said.

Aurelio said Gorio will absorb a tropical depression located west of northern Luzon when they converge on Sunday.

Pagasa placed Batanes under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 2 where it is expected to experience maximum winds of up to 120 kph.

Babuyan Island is under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 1.

Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Central Luzon,MIMAROPA and Calabarzon will continue to experience rains with possible flashflood and landslide, Aurelio said.

The remaining parts of Luzon will experience cloudy with light to moderate thunderstorms. Isolated rains may be experienced in Visayas and Mindanao.

He said Gorio is enhancing the southwest monsoon which affects the weather in Luzon.

Typhoon Gorio is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday, Aurelio said. Alanna Ambi/DMS