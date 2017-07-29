President Rodrigo Duterte has said the government would charge the communist rebels for violating the Revised Penal Code even as he would ask Congress to pass the "National Security Code."

In an interview in Negros Oriental where he visited government troopers killed and wounded in alleged ambush by the New People’s Army, Duterte said the leftist rebels could be charged with extortion, kidnapping or robbery.

"Today I am directing the Armed Forces and the police not to use the word 'revolutionary tax.' That is not a proper word for us to adopt because this government has taxation...use the word 'extortion,' 'hold-upper,' or 'kidnapper.' I will charge you (rebels) for violating the Revised Penal Code," he said.

Duterte has decided to abandon the peace process with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front due to a series of attacks that the rebels launched against businesses, which failed to give in to their extortion activities, and government troopers, including the Presidential Security Group.

Duterte added he would ask Congress to pass the National Security Code.

"Those who are enemies of state are the only ones afraid of that (Code)," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos first came out with the National Security Code under Presidential Decree No. 1498, which stated "in order to meet the continuing threats to the existence, security and stability of the State, necessary measure have been adopted to protect and strengthen the national security of the Republic of the Philippines."

Marcos repealed this decree through Presidential Decree 1876 on July 21 1983.

Duterte also challenged CPP founder Jose Maria Sison to return to the Philippines if he is truly a leader of the Maoist group.

"If you are truly a revolutionary leader, my God, come home and fight here," he said.

For so many years, he said Sison has been living a good life in the Netherlands, while the NPA rebels have been fighting and being killed here.

"You, leaders of the NPA, you have huge allowance. Those who are pitiful are the ones who believe in you, especially the lumads," he said.

Duterte clarified his statement regarding bombardment of lumad schools.

"I did not say to bombard the people. That's why I said that they leave the place. It means I will destroy (the structures) because you are using a school without a license from the Department of Education," he said.

"I did not say kill the children. Far from it," he added.

He said these lumad schools were being used by the rebels to hate the government.

"They grow up there hating government and going to war when they are older. You are perpetuating the violence in this country and I have to stop it. I have every reason to stop it because you are producing another generation of haters," Duterte stressed. Celerina Monte/DMS