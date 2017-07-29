Japan decided to extend humanitarian grant aid of $2,000,000 (approximately 222,000,000 Japanese yen) to support relief operations for those affected by the Marawi crisis in Mindanao through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This was announced in a press statement from the Embassy of Japan on Friday.

Taking the strong bilateral ties between Japan and the Philippines into consideration, which are re-affirmed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Rodrigo Duterte on a number of occasions, Japan has decided to extend the humanitarian grant aid to support the affected population in Mindanao.

Of the total amount of $ 2,000,000, $1,200,000 that are allocated to WFP will be used to provide meals for the affected population and school meals for children in the affected areas.

Eight hundred thousand dollars that are allocated to UNICEF will be used to provide support in the areas of water, sanitation, and hygiene, the statement added.

Given the importance and closeness of Japan and the Philippines, Japan will continue to explore ways to best support the Philippines government and the people of the Philippines on this matter. DMS