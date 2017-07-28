The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will take legal action against a comedian who “disrespected” the military uniform after wearing it during a protest at the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte last Monday.

“Ms. Mae Paner, popularly known as Juana Change. has inappropriately used our military uniform and disrespected it since she is not a member of the AFP nor a part of our reservist’s corps,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said Thursday.

“We will take the necessary legal action to hold Ms. Paner accountable,” he added.

“Her act of illegally using an AFP uniform is in violation of Art 179 of the RPC (Unauthorized Use of Uniforms) and R.A. 493 (Prohibition of Use of Insignias, Decorations, Badges and patches prescribed for the AFP),” said Padilla.

Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Philippine Army public affairs officer, encourages the public to report violation of this law related to improper and unauthorized use of military uniform.

“We highly encourage the public to report cases of violations of RA 493 and Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code to proper authorities. We must instill pride in the service and in the uniform and accord it due respect,” he said.

“The military uniform is a symbol of authority that must be used properly and with dignity. The unauthorized wearing by civilians impacts negatively on the image of the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, apart from security implications. Lawless elements have often worn military uniforms to carry out atrocious activities or impersonating as soldiers for other criminal purposes,” he added.

When asked if they have any appeal to the comedian not to use the military uniform, Padilla said they have none. “Each time she wears it is counted as one more violation. Hence she is compounding her liabilities all the more,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS