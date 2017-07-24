Leftist group Bayan said protests will take place from Ilocos to Iligan as President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his second State of the Nation Address as it says “the mood will be different from last year’s hopeful tone.”

“We note the dominant anti-people and anti-national policies within the regime. The Duterte regime has backtracked on its pledge of upholding an independent foreign policy, as it seeks US support for Martial Law in Mindanao, in the guise of fighting ISIS”, said Bayan in a statement on Sunday.

“It has threatened to terminate the peace negotiations with the NDF ( National Democratic Front) in favor of all-out war, abandoning hopes of forging agreements that address the roots of the armed conflict,” added Bayan.

Another protest, led by Catholic bishops, lawmakers and lawyers, will be held at the San Antonio de Padua parish at Constitutional Hills neat the Batasan Pambansa.

The organizers say it is a “day-long people’s action for truth, justice and accountability, and in direct protest against President Duterte’s ‘fake SONA.”

A mass will be held at noon where Senator Risa Hontiveros, members of the House opposition, and students will attend.

Meanwhile eight persons who unfurled a banner saying “ No to Martial Law” and shouting anti-martial law slogans during Saturday’s special joint session Congress are detained at the Quezon City Police Department after an inquest on the same day.

Arrested were Michael Joselo Villanueva of Kabataan Partylist, John Paul Rosos and Renz Pasigpasigan of the League of Filipino Students and Almira Abril of the Student Alliance for the Advancement of Democratic Rights in UP, along with Lumad school teachers Chad Errol Booc, Yasser Gutierrez and Vinzhill Siman are the eight arrested.

Karapatan lawyers are waiting for the information that will be filed by the city prosecutor. Karapatan’s legal counsel and assisting counsel to the eight, Ma. Sol Taule, said bail may be set on Monday. DMS