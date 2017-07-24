The 115-meter Japan Coast Guard patrol and training vessel Kojima PL-2 with 40 crew and 50 trainees onboard will arrive Monday where they will stay until July 28 for an ocean training cruise, the Philippine Coast Guard said Sunday.

The commanding cfficer of Kojima PL-2, Captain Hiroyuki will pay a courtesy call to the Officer-In-Charge, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Joel Garcia.

The PL-21 crew and trainees will have a tour onboard PCG multi role response vessels.

The training cruise aims to acquire physical skills on ship operation and navigation, to experience and train the students on matters pertaining to maritime safety and security affairs. DMS