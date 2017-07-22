Listed international seafood company Alliance Select Foods International, Inc. (Alliance Select) has finally firmed up its business tie-up with Japanese firm Kawasho Foods Corporation (Kawasho) for the latter’s investment in a new Product Line Facility within the plant premises of Alliance Select located in General Santos City, Philippines.

Following the successfully concluded negotiations in General Santos, there will be subsequent signing of partnership agreements in the third quarter of this year.

Alliance Select’s officials previously indicated that the Company will widen its customer base and ramp up its marketing activities in Japan in an effort to increase its market share and presence in the East Asian market.

The production line facility will further diversify Alliance Select product offerings, enabling the distribution of its quality and award winning seafood products in convenient and accessible pouches.

“This new product line is very cost effective, and can easily showcase the high quality of our seafood while also delivering more value for our customers,” Alliance Select President Raymond K.H. See confirms.

Kawasho Foods Corporation is a consumer goods company with well entrenched distribution channels in Japan, including department stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Kawasho Foods Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Tokyo, Japan with additional offices worldwide. Kawasho Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of JFE Shoji Trade DMS