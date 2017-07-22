Two alleged members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed while two others and one soldier were wounded in an encounter in Sulu on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said government troops were trying to rescue kidnap victims under the hands of the Abu Sayyaf when they encountered around 30 armed men in the vicinity of Sitio Tubig Kawas, Brgy Bungkaong, Patikul, Sulu around 6:25 am.

Sobejana said the encounter has resulted in the death of two rebels identified as Benajir Intag whose body was recovered at the encounter site and a certain Bassal Mahalli.

He said two terrorist members and a soldier were wounded.

Sobejana said the wounded soldier was extricated given medical attention by responding troops.

“He is now on stable condition and is recuperating,” Sobejana said.

Sobejana said the government troops also recovered high powered firearms after the encounter.

Recovered war materials include one K3 squad automatic weapon (machine gun), two M16 rifles, two M203 Grenade Launchers, several rounds of ammunition and others.

Captain Jo-an Petinglay, AFP Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said other items from the terrorist that include two cell phones, three solar panels and eight backpacks containing assorted food stuffs and personal belongings were found by the troops in the temporary resting area of the gunmen.

Petinglay said a total of 285 alleged ASG members were neutralized in the entire Western Mindanao.

“Of the total number, 112 were killed (including the two ASG members killed Thursday, July 20), 103 surrendered to troops and 70 were apprehended,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS