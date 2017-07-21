まにら新聞ウェブ

7月21日のまにら新聞から

Cop killed in encounter with alleged NPAs in Bukidnon

A policeman was killed in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in the province of Bukidnon on Thursday afternoon.

PO1 John Herbert Pingol sustained a gunshot wound at the back but he later died, said Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, spokesman of the Northern Mindanao Regional Police office.

“Operating troops provided first aid to PO1 Pingol but later died, the government forces are still in the area,” Gonda said.

Gonda said based on initial report joint military and police forces were conducting combat operation when they faced an undetermined number of armed men in the vicinity of Brgy. Concepcion, Pangantucan around 3:30 pm.

Gonda said the armed men were believed to belong to Guerilla Front 68 of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) Robina Asido/DMS.