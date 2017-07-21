President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet officials belong to the millionaires’ club, with the exception of three - one a billionaire, the two others have less than a million net worth.

The Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration released on Thursday 2016 statement of assets, liabilities and net worth of 28 of the Cabinet officials, with Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar as wealthiest. Villar, son of former Senate President Manuel Villar and Senator Cynthia Villar, has a net worth of P1.4 billion.

The two Cabinet officials whose net worth did not reach even P1 million were National Anti-Poverty Commission chief Liza Maza, with P730,716 and Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, P273,629.58.

The net worth of Duterte's other members of official family are: Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III (P351, 859, 283), Information and Communications Technology Secretary Rodolfo Salalima (P304, 961, 439.91), Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade (P301, 999, 204), former Environment Secretary Regina Lopez (P266, 468, 642.96), Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi (P162, 701, 642), Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Jose Ruperto Martin Andanar(P152, 272, 523.19), Socioeconomic Planning Seretary Ernesto Pernia (P105, 431, 605. 52), Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano (P54, 737, 374), and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez (P50.5 million).

The other Cabinet officials' net worth are: Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo (P44, 910, 950.95), Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza (P40, 044, 880.07), Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II (P37, 632, 069.77), Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol (P25, 599, 632.23), National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon (P22. 245 million), Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno (P19, 814, 429.00), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency chief Alex Paul Monteaguado (P16.505 million), Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III (P15, 450, 000), Interior and Local Goverment Officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy (P14.7 million), National Commission of Muslim Filipinos chief Yasmin Lao (P13, 908, 027.80), Presidential Management Staff acting head Ferdinand Cui Jr. (P7, 981, 610), Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Pena (P7. 451 million), Education Secretary Leonor Briones (P4, 387, 498.67), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (P3. 656 million), Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo (P1, 973, 520), and Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial (P1.160 million).

The SALN of other Cabinet officials were not provided. These include Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., new Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Chief Presidential Legal Council Salvador Panelo, and Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go.

Under the law, all government officials and employees are required to submit their SALN annually. Celerina Monte/DMS