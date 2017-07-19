Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen offered assistance for troops and families affected by the armed conflict in Marawi City as he met with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in Pasay City on Tuesday.

A department of national defense official said Hen met Lorenzana over lunch in Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Source said during their meeting Hen offered help for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations of the Philippines.

Singapore also offered supplies for the families affected by the rebellion in Marawi.

"They offered to send C-130 loaded with supplies for the Marawi victims," source said.

"The C-130 load includes water purifier, and they will help our troops in training, terrorism, they have mock up village," the source added.

During the meeting, Lorenzana expressed gratitude to Hen, but the source noted the acceptance of the offer is still subject to approval of President Rodrigo Duterte..

"At first the Singaporean Defense Minister thanked SND (Secretary of National Defense) for their decisive action in Marawi because they believe that terrorism affects the whole region," the source said.

"On the part of the SND, he also thanked him for the offer and on their support to the Philippine in the fight against terrorism, the source noted.

Fighting in Marawi began on May 23 and it will reach its second month this week, Robina Asido/DMS