Leaders of both houses of Congress say President Rodrigo Duterte’s request to extend martial law in Mindanao will be approved when the House of the Representatives and the Senate vote jointly on Saturday.

But how long martial law will last is anybody’s guess.

“I am confident because the attendees last night ( in our meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte) and the tenor of the Speaker ( Pantaleon Alvarez) and the Majority Leader ( Rudy Farinas). They have the numbers. I am confident the request for extension of martial law will be approved,” said Pimentel in an ambush interview at the Senate Tuesday.

“As to the period, let us wait for the letter (of President Duterte),” said Pimentel.

But Pimentel pointed out that in the Constitution, it says the initial period to declare martial law is 60 days. “There is no mention how it can be extended,” said Pimentel.

Alvarez said he expects Congress to grant Duterte’s request.

Duterte requested Congress Monday night to hold a joint special session on Saturday to decide on his request for the extension of his proclamation placing the entire Mindanao under martial law. The proclamation is in effect for 60 days, or until July 22, unless revoked sooner or extended by Congress.

The special joint session of Congress is set at 9 am Saturday at the House of Representatives. Since Saturday is the last day of martial law in Mindanao, the lawmakers must vote on Duterte’s request before midnight.

Alvarez said majority of Filipinos favor of Duterte’s move to declare martial law to restore peace and order not only in the center of conflict in Marawi City but to prevent the spread of lawlessness and violence in the entire Mindanao, a statement from the House of Representatives said,

“For me, the extension will push through because you see in all surveys people favor declaration of martial law sa Mindanao. This means people appreciate how serious the problem is, “ Alvarez said in a radio interview.

Alvarez agreed that Congress should inquire into possible lapses of the intelligence community in assessing the Maute threat and how the terrorist group managed to stockpile so many armaments and ammunition enough to fend off assaults by government forces for over a month.DMS