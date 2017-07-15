An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter in the province of Bukidnon on Friday morning.

1Lt. Erwin Bugarin, civil military operation officer of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion, said troops were conducting security patrol when they encountered armed men in the vicinity of Brgy. Mahayag, Quezon town.

“After the fire fight, which lasted for several minutes, the government troops recovered one body count and one M16 rifle,” Bugarin said.

Bugarin said the military forces are conducting pursuit operation against the gunmen. Robina Asido/DMS