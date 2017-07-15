The Department of Health (DOH) said the nationwide smoking ban will take effect starting July 23, or 60 days after the publication of Executive Order No. 26 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a press briefing, health department spokesman Eric Tayag said the public and different establishments are being advised to start preparing to implement the executive order or else risk being among the first offenders to be penalized.

“Those who won’t be able to comply with the requirements of the ban, you could be the one that will be made as an example offender,” said Tayag.

He said it would be better if establishments will start putting up “No Smoking” signs, which are at least 8 x 11 inches, with the symbol occupying 60 percent of the signage.

Tayag advised establishments to also display “Designated Smoking Area” signs and it must be accompanied by graphic health warnings on the ill-effects of smoking.

The health official said Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the EO No. 26 is not necessary for the nationwide smoking ban to take effect.

“Having an IRR is not necessary in implementing the ban. But we still hope to come out with it as soon as possible so that some of the provisions of the EO will become clearer,” said Tayag.

In May 16 Duterte signed EO No. 26, where smoking will be strictly prohibited in all public and enclosed places nationwide.

Among the areas where smoking is strictly prohibited are in centers of youth activity, such as playschools, preparatory schools, elementary schools, high schools, colleges and universities, youth hostels, and recreational facilities for minors; elevators and stairwells; locations where fire hazards are present; within premises of public and private hospitals, as well as medical, dental, and optical clinics; and food preparation areas.

Designated smoking areas are defined as an area of a building or conveyance, where smoking may be allowed, that are open spaces or separate areas with proper ventilation. There cannot be more than one designated smoking area per establishment. DMS