This year’s coordinated patrol between Philippines has culminated in a military ceremony in Indonesia last Wednesday, a military spokesman said.

Maj. Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC), said Friday the closing event held at the 8th Naval Base in Bitung, Indonesia was attended by the Philippine delegates led by ENC Deputy Commander, Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay.

"Before the closing ceremony in Bitung, a medical mission was conducted on July 7, 2017 by the Philippine and Indonesian Navies as part of the Coordinated Patrol, during a stopover of BRP Alcaraz and KRI-812 at Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental," Balagtey said.

"The multi-agency activity was also participated in by the Provincial Government of Davao Occidental, Municipal Government of Sarangani, Philippine Coast Guard, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, 10th Infantry Division, Eastern Mindanao Command and other volunteer organizations, which benefitted 724 medical and dental patients," he added.

Balagtey said during the border patrol, "the crew of BRP Alcaraz and KRI-812 conducted communications exercises to develop inter-operability."

"Further, their coordination and capabilities on water search and rescue were likewise tested as they patrolled the southern waters of the archipelago," he said.

Balagtey said the two military sea craft also challenged vessels plying along the route of patrol to prevent terrorist from using the sea lanes.

The annual activity of the Philippines and Indonesia commenced following a military ceremony on July 4 but the actual border patrol started on July 6 after contingents from both countries were sent-off at Sasa Wharf, Davao City, said Balagtey..

"The Coordinated Patrol of Philippines and Indonesia is intended to strengthen the security within Davao Gulf and the common boundaries of both countries along the Celebes Sea," he added. Robina Asido/DMS