President Rodrigo Duterte cited on Friday the assistance of the United States and China in the government's operations against the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group in Marawi City.

"The United States helped the Armed Forces in this fight. And China committed and delivered a lot of firearms for us," Duterte said in a speech in an event in Davao City.

He said he did not know if Russia's help would be forthcoming although Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier promised to assist also.

The president said he would welcome all the help that other countries would extend.

Duterte declared martial law in the whole of Mindanao on May 23 following the attack of Maute terrorists in Marawi.

The US has been extending technical assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Marawi.

China, on the other hand, donated recently weapons and ammunition to the Philippine government forces.

But Duterte reiterated any assistance to be extended should not be tied with any condition.

"Now, do not make the mistake of, you know, putting something on my behavior...," he said as he recalled why he had to berate former US President Barack Obama and the State Department when they criticized him on his war on drugs due to the alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects. Celerina Monte/DMS