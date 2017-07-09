Norberto Manero Jr., who achieved notoriety for killing an Italian priest in 1985 with his brothers, has been arrested for murder and attempted murder in General Santos City on Friday morning, a police official said.

Superintendent Romeo Galgo, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 12, said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun on Saturday, Manero was nabbed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group around 11:30 am at Brgy. Dadiangas West.

Galgo said Judge Andres Lorenzo of Regional Trial Court Branch 23 issued a warrant of arrest against Manero for murder and attempted murder docketed under criminal case No. 21610 & 21611 dated June 10, 2010. .

Galgo could not provide details of the charges against Manero only to say “the case happened a long time ago”.

Manero and his two brothers were charged with murder and were meted out a sentence of reclusion perpetua by the Regional Trial Court of Kidapawan in 1987. Manero’s two brothers were released from New Bilibid Prison in 2003 while Norberto was freed in 2008. Alanna Ambi/DMS