A third person of interest in the massacre of five family members in Bulacan last week was found dead in San Miguel, Bulacan on Saturday morning, police said.

Anthony “Tony” Garcia Rose, 29, was found dead along the road at Barangay Pacalag by a resident, said PO3 Virgilio Manuzon Jr. of the San Miguel municipal police station in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun,

Tony sustained gunshots in his head and body. He was found with a masking tape wrapped around his head and a placard saying “I’m an addict and rapist. Do not follow” with a drawing of rose, Maunzon said.

Manuzon said according to the resident who found the body, he noticed two vehicles parked in the crime scene on Friday night.

Tony is the third person of interest in the Bulacan massacre on June 27 after “Inggo” who was found lifeless with a similar placard lying on his body saying “I’m an addict and rapist. Do not follow me” last Tuesday. “Pongga”, the second person of interest, was found dead on Wednesday.

Police arrested Carmelino Ibanes,26, on June 29, after admitting he killed the members of Carlos family under the influence of drugs “under the influence of illegal drugs and liquor.” Alanna Ambi/DMS.