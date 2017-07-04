Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed confidence on Monday that the Supreme Court would find factual basis in President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law in the whole of Mindanao.

The high court on Tuesday is set to rule on the petitions questioning Proclamation No. 216, placing southern Philippines under the state of martial law and suspending the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the region amid the "rebellion and invasion" going on in Marawi City by the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group.

"I, for one, is very confident that the Supreme Court will rule on the legality of the martial law," he said in the "Mindanao Hour" briefing in Malacanang.

"Tomorrow is the day that they are going to promulgate the ruling. I look forward to seeing that they will say that this is legal for the President to declare martial law in the first place," he added.

Lorenzana recalled how he and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Eduardo Ano briefed the magistrates of the situation in Mindanao, particularly in Marawi City during the oral argument on the petition.

"I believe we have sufficiently or competently answered all the questions on the basis of martial law," he said.

Duterte declared martial law in the whole of Mindanao on May 23 for 60 days after the Maute terrorists attacked and occupy Marawi.

Some groups and individuals have questioned before the high court the factual basis of Duterte's declaration of martial law. Celerina Monte/DMS