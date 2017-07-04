Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Monday illegal drug trade has returned in the New Bilibid Prisons but he said this will be addressed promptly.

“I have received reports that there were some reactivation. We are doing something about this. We are going to end this resurgence, some sort of resurgence by some inmates. I talked to (Bureau of Corrections) Director General (Benjamin) delos Santos last Saturday, and we know what we are going to do,” Aguirre said in an ambush interview.

Aguirre said 70 to 75 percent of illegal drugs in the country were being trafficked from inside the NBP before the Duterte administration.

“We have successfully curbed 75 percent of the illegal drug trade. If ever, the resurgence is about five to 10 percent only and we are going to clip it again,” Aguirre stressed.

Last year, the justice department tapped the police Special Action Force to replace prison guards to stop illegal drug transactions in the NBP.

Aguirre hinted the possible involvement of some SAF personnel in the resurgence of illegal drug operations.

“I have to admit because of their familiarity, they have stayed there for more than six months. This is too long,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said he will ask for new SAF contingents to replace those at the New Bilibid Prisons. DMS