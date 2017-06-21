The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported to the Department of Foreign Affairs that the Court of Appeals in Al Ain acquitted Jennifer Dalquez from the alleged crime of murder at a hearing on June 19.

Dalquez, 30, was charged for allegedly killing Mr. Alaryani. Through her counsel, she argued she was defending herself from his attempt to rape her when the incident occurred on December 7 2014.

Dalquez was declared innocent without diyyah or payment of blood money, the DFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

But she was sentenced to five years imprisonment, less the number of days she spent in jail, for stealing a mobile phone.

The Court of First Instance of Al Ain earlier meted a death sentence on Dalquez on May 20 2015. Her case was appealed to the Court of Appeals.

The DFA said it has extended all assistance to Dalquez, including provision of a lawyer since her case was heard by the Court of First Instance in March 2015.

Her parents visited her in Al Ain in October 2015 and in March 2017, through the assistance of the DFA. DMS