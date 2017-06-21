Marawi City in Lanao del Sur is unlikely to be a new hub for terrorist Islamic State, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Armed Forces of the Philippines has pre-empted the IS-linked Maute Terror Group from establishing a "wilayat or province" in Marawi.

"Well, at this stage, I suppose we’ll have to take the position that it’s unlikely for Marawi to become a new hub for IS fighters," he said.

Some American senators have raised concern that Marawi was becoming the latest hub for IS as they proposed that the United States forces expand their role in fighting the terrorists in the said city.

Abella maintained that the US role in Marawi would be limited to providing technical assistance as prescribed by the Philippine Constitution.

"We will abide by that," he said.

With the presence of foreign troops, specifically American forces, in the country, asked if President Rodrigo Duterte was wavering on his position against the foreign forces here, the spokesman said, "he has accepted the situation at this stage."

Duterte has said that under his administration, the Philippines would pursue an independent foreign policy.

He had said that he did not want American forces to remain in Mindanao. Celerina Monte/DMS