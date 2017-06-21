The death toll in Marawi City reached 376 as the battle between the military and the ISIS linked Maute group is close to a month, the International Red Cross said Tuesday.

Lany Dela Cruz of the International Committee Red Cross in Iligan said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun that according to Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, a total of 285 militants were killed, 65 government casualties and 26 civilians were killed by the armed group in Marawi.

About 696 individuals are trapped in the battleground of Marawi as of June 15, Dela Cruz said.

She said according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the number of displaced individuals in 83 evacuation centers increased to 307,000 from 290,552 on June 9.

Evacuation centers holding the displaced families are crowded with people getting sick and facing a shortage in water and sanitation facilities, she said.

Dela Cruz said authorities told them 19 evacuees are dead.

According to the Department of Health, majority of the evacuees who died are due to diarrhea and mostly are from the Saguiaran evacuation center, she said.

Dela Cruz said evacuees are experiencing diarrhea, upper respiratory infections, fever and skin diseases.

The government deployed health officers to monitor conditions of the displaced families, she said.

The International Committee of Red Cross is delivering water daily in the evacuation centers of Saguiaran and Capitol evacuation centers while the Philippine Red Cross is supplying water in Baloi, she said.

Dela Cruz said the Philippine government and other humanitarian agencies are discussing possible solutions to address problems like placing additional wash areas and portable toilets.

Food supply in holding areas is a concern but not a big problem because the government, some agencies and humanitarian players are addressing the problem, she said. Alanna Ambi/DMS