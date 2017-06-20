Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana criticized the communist group on its attack by the New People’s Army (NPA) in a police station in Maasin, Ilo-ilo last Sunday.

“Recent events have shown that the upper echelons of the communist movement do not have actual control of NPA units on the ground, which continue to commit atrocities even while their comrades talk peace with the government,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement Monday.

“We have seen what they have done in Maasin , Ilo-ilo just recently where they attacked a police station and took the firearms to use against innocent civilians,” he added.

Lorenzana also emphasized “notwithstanding the statement of Secretary Silvestre Bello III that the Government will not undertake offensive operations against the New People’s Army to set the ground for a bilateral ceasefire, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will continue to fulfill its mandate and conduct support to law enforcement operations all over the Philippines.”

“Thus, any member of the NPA who continues to commit terroristic acts such as extortion, burning of property, kidnapping, roaming around with firearms to intimidate people, and attacks on government forces will be pursued, apprehended, and brought to justice,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS