The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) seized millions worth of illegal drugs during the military operation against the terrorist group in Marawi City.

Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said a total of 11 packs of high grade methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” weighing a total of 11 kilos were recovered by government troops in the conflict area of Marawi City around 6pm last Sunday.

“Troops of the Alpha Company led by 1Lt. Emerson Tapang of the Army’s 49th Infantry Battalion recovered the Shabu and four high powered firearms after figuring out in a fire fight,” she said.

Petinglay said the recovered high grade shabu has an estimated street value of “between 110 million pesos to 250 million pesos.”

Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said “the recent recovery is the largest illegal drug haul so far”.

“This strengthens our findings that these terrorists are using illegal drugs which according to Muslim religious leaders are haram,” he said.

She said the “illegal drugs were turned over to Joint Task Group Haribon and will be further turned over to appropriate government agency for proper disposition.”

“It may be recalled that numerous sachets of shabu were recovered by troops in the fighting positions of Maute and ASG terrorist group since the first and second week of their attack in Marawi,” said Petinglay.

Aside from using and selling illegal drugs, Brig. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commander of 1st Infantry Division, criticized terrorists for their continued use of mosques as battle positions, logistics hub and safe havens.

“We condemn the acts of the Maute and ASG in using Mosques as battle positions as we deplore their use of illegal drugs that is equally evil as both are Un-Islamic,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS