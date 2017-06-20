The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed hope on Monday that with the agreement with Indonesia and Malaysia to patrol southern part of the Philippines, kidnapping at high seas and entry of jihadists could be prevented.

In the "Mindanao Hour" briefing in Malacanang, AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. cited the launching of the patrol agreement of the three Southeast Asian countries.

"So hopefully, we can address our porous borders, having better patrolling (in the area). First of all, to prevent abduction at high seas. And more than that, is the movement of personnel bound from one country to another who are fugitives of their own laws and seeking haven in these parts of these different countries as well as providing assistance to the groups of jihadists in these areas," he explained.

Under the trilateral agreement, Padilla said there will be exchanges of personnel and sharing of information.

A "joint headquarters" will be formed and this will be manned by three to five liaison personnel.

Previously, some Indonesian and Malaysian sailors were abducted by terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group off southern Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS