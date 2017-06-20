Two soldiers were wounded in an ambush in Quezon province Sunday night, a military spokesman said Monday.

1Lt. Xy-zon Meneses, spokesman of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said troops were on their way to respond to the burning of a Globe Telecoms cell site when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at the vicinity of Brgy. Ajos, Catanauan, Quezon round 8:30 pm.

“About five NPA members detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), approximately 20 meters from the main road, which hit the left side door or bumper of km 450,” said Meneses.

Meneses said two soldiers on board the military vehicle sustained shrapnel wounds because of the incident.

“They were brought to the hospital and are now in stable condition and are out of the hospital already,” he added.

He said the Globe cell site was located at Brgy Tuhian, Catanauan, Quezon where about 10 alleged NPAs burned two generator sets owned by the telecom firm.

“At present, the cell site is still operational with one generator set remaining,” he said.

Meneses said the troops of 85th Infantry Battalion were pursuing the gunmen. Robina Asido/DMS