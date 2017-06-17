The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Friday that the ambitious Metro Manila Subway Project is moving forward.

In a statement, DOTr said partners from the Japan International Cooperation Agency presented updates on the feasibility study being conducted on the subway project during a recent meeting, which Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade presided over.

Among the issues discussed were timelines, alignment, and organizational arrangements, the department said, adding that Tugade reiterated the target to have the project operational before 2022, the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term.

"I want this project finished," Tugade said.

The DOTr chief also proposed that the subway be extended to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

"I need to have that connectivity. I have a big problem with NAIA because of the projected increase in volume of passengers," he said.

The subway alignment originally has 13 stations, starting from Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City and ending at Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) in Taguig City. This is seen to cut travel time to just 31 minutes.

DOTr said JICA also responded positively on Tugade's proposal for a training facility for railway operators.

JICA also presented possible organizational arrangements to ensure that the subway will be constructed, operated, and maintained by a competent and dedicated team of certified operators and experts, it added.

Apart from a world-class design, the proposed subway system will have water-stop panels, doors, and high-level entrance for flood prevention, earthquake detection, and a train stop system just like the subways in Tokyo.

DOTr said Tugade and JICA signed the minutes of the discussion at the end of the meeting.

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Vince Dizon, Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Danny Lim, representatives from the National Economic Development Authority, and officials of the Embassy of Japan were also present at the signing.

DOTr said Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to sign a loan agreement for the Mega Manila Subway Project during the latter’s visit to the Philippines in November when he attends the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings. DMS