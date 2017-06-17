McCann Worldgroup Philippines said on Friday it “respects” the decision of the Department of Tourism to cancel their partnership over allegation of plagiarism on tourism campaign.

Ni?a Terol, director for corporate affairs of McCann, an advertising agency, said it was regrettable that the DOT had to reach such decision.

“Nevertheless, we respect any decision made by the DOT and, while regrettable, we thank the DOT for the opportunity to serve, and we wish them continued success in their future endeavors,” she said in an email.

Terrol said her office only learned of the DOT's decision through various media outlets on Thursday afternoon following the press conference of the Tourism officials.

The DOT received criticisms after releasing its ad campaign "Sights" on June 12 because it was allegedly a copycat of South Africa’s tourism video material in 2014. The Tourism department had tapped McCann for the project.

“After a diligent review of the ad materials in question, the Department of Tourism has decided to discontinue its partnership with McCann Worldgroup Philippines,” said Tourism Assistant Secretary Ricky Alegre during the press conference.

He has said DOT found “glaring similarities” between the “Sights” campaign video and South Africa’s 2014 advertisement.

Terol said McCann wants to “discuss a sensible resolution to this matter” with the DOT. Alanna Ambi/DMS