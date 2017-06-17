More than 60 individuals, including the supporters and members of Islamic State-linked Maute terrorist group, were arrested in Eastern Mindanao since martial law was declared in Southern Philippines on May 23.

Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, martial law spokesman in Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC), said on Friday four among those apprehended were included in the two arrest orders issued by Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the martial law administrator.

He identified the collared individuals included in the arrest orders as Fajad Salic, former Marawi City mayor; and Cayamora, Norhanna and Noaim Maute.

Gapay said that four other Maute Group supporters were among those who were apprehended by the government authorities.

He said the 53 other individuals were just arrested for violation of the local ordinances such as curfew and gun ban.

“58 Municipal LGUs (local government units) in Eastern Mindanao also imposed curfews and being implemented by EMC troops in tandem with the Philippine National Police,” he said

“Total gun ban is likewise being implemented in Eastern Mindanao Command area. As of this date, there were three violators apprehended and charged for violation of the said ban,” he added.

Gapay said the military continues to be proactive and aggressive in the conduct of security operations in its whole area of responsibility by establishments of checkpoint operation and others.

“A total of 9,480 checkpoint operations were conducted in the whole area of Eastern Mindanao Command, while a total of 106 security operations to secure vital installations and critical infrastructures were executed to shield them from sabotage. In addition, it has also established 3,628 informant networks to strengthen the monitoring against terrorism,” he said.

“In the course of securing the sea lanes, the Joint Task Force 'Haribon' is conducting profiling and registration of bancas sailing along Davao Gulf, while the Bantay Dagat is being strengthened to secure the sea lanes from terrorism and monitor the entrance of evacuees,” he added.

As the implementation of martial law continues, Gapay warned that more arrests are expected in the coming days as tracking and monitoring have been intensified against the persons listed in the two orders of arrest.

“Once again, Eastern Mindanao Command is assuring the law-abiding citizens that its actions will always be in accordance to the rule of law and these are being done for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

“As it continues to conduct stringent security and law enforcement operations to shield its area of responsibility, EMC again asks for the continued cooperation and support as the Command strives to make Eastern Mindanao safe and secure for everyone,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS