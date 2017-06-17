Despite being absent from public eye for the past days, President Rodrigo Duterte has continued to give guidance to the government security officials, particularly in relation to the Marawi crisis, military spokesman said on Friday.

In "Mindanao Hour" briefing in Malacanang, Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said the last command conference, which Duterte presided over with the security officers, was last week.

But he said even if Duterte has not called for another command conference with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, "he continues to give guidance to the Chief of Staff (Gen. Eduardo Ano) and to (Defense) Secretary (Delfin Lorenzana)."

He said Duterte could call up the security officials using the "secured facilities."

Padilla said the military also provides the President daily updates, "especially now that there is a situation in Marawi."

He said the reports are submitted to the President's "special staff" who have been giving him the briefing everyday.

Duterte had no public engagement since last Monday when he skipped the Independence Day rites at Rizal Park, Manila.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Duterte has been resting after getting tired from his busy schedule for the past weeks when he visited several military camps and wakes of slain soldiers who fought in Marawi the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group.

Due to his absence from public eye, concerns were raised on the President's true state of health.

On Thursday afternoon, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Christopher "Bong" Go released photos of Duterte to show that there was nothing wrong on his health.

Duterte also went back to Davao City on Thursday night after staying in Malacanang for the past four days. Celerina Monte/DMS