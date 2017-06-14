Five policemen and five civilians were rescued by authorities in Marawi City on Tuesday morning.

Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac, regional director of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police, identified the rescued policemen of the Marawi police station as PO1 Esmael Adam, PO3 Ricky Alawi, PO1 Lumna Lidasan, PO1 Ibrahim Wahab and PO1 Bernard Villaries.

The rescued civilians were identified as Analices Mari, Jerald Alico Docallos, Mateo Velasques, Rodel Alico and Jeniber Velasques, all construction workers from Panadtaran, Gumagamot, Lala, Lanao Del Norte.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, Civil Relations Group (CRG) commander in Zamboanga City. said as of Tuesday the total number of “rescued civilians is 1,623, while recorded civilians killed by Maute/ASG is 26.”

Sindac said the civilians and policemen were rescued at Bangolo Bridge, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur around 6:30 am.

“They came from compound Masjid Al-Imam Ali, Brgy Moncado, Cadingilan, Marawi City,” he said.

“Furthermore, first aid was applied to the wounded civilian Jeneber Velasques, left thigh and Rodel Alico right foot,” he added.

Sindac said the rescued civilians were turned over to the Regional Public Safety Battalion of the ARMM for processing and documentation.

The five Marawi police personnel were brought to the Lanao Del Sur provincial police Office for debriefing. Robina Asido/DMS