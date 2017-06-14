The military claimed that Maute-Abu Sayyaf terrorist group in Marawi City is weakening as almost 100 of their snipers were killed in military operation, which is in its third week.

"Imagine we have already killed more than 80 of their snipers, so we have killed 80 snipers, so it means they are weakening," Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, head of the Western Mindanao Command said Tuesday.

Despite his previous claim that the terrorist group were contained in a barangay, Galvez said they were able to maneuver in ten barangays within the city.

"The affected is more or less 10. Of course, they can maneuver but their stronghold is just around four (barangays)," Galvez said.

He describes the four barangays as the "stronghold area" or the "mass base" of the terrorist group in Marawi city.

Galvez did not give the names of the affected barangays for security reasons but he noted that they estimate 150 to 200 terrorist members remaining in Marawi.

Although the conflict in the city has lasted since May 23, Galvez did not say if they have a deadline to clear Marawi. Robina Asido/DMS