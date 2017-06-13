Two South Koreans suspected of belonging to a syndicate were arrested by police in a series of operations over the weekend, police said Monday.

Operatives of the Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (ATCU) of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) with South Korean police and immigration bureau personnel arrested Lee Younggil at the Bayview Beach Resort in Lian, Batangas on Friday.

Younggil, who was served the Interpol red notice, is said to be engaged in extortion activities in the Philippines and South Korea.

On June 10, operatives of the Anti-Transnational Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested Im Sanghun in Pulilan, Bulacan.

He is believed to be a member of a Korean syndicate engaged in online swindling and illegal online casino. He is wanted in South Korea for duping 500 Koreans involving five billion.

The CIDG will conduct a deep probe on their involvement and linkages with other Korean syndicates in the country, said Superintendent Roque Merdegia, head of the CIDG-ATCU. DMS