Two soldiers and a 17-year-old member of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed while six were wounded in an encounter in Davao City on Sunday.

Major. Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom), said troops were responding to a reported presence of armed men when they encountered the NPA members in the vicinity of Sitio Bajada, Paradise Embac, Paquibato District, Davao City early Sunday morning.

"While the troops were responding to a reported consolidation of NPAs planning to conduct atrocities in Paquibato District they were fired upon," he said.

The body of the alleged rebel was recovered Monday.

"The cadaver was retrieved and identified after it was turned over by unidentified persons to the barangay captain of Paradise Embac morning of June 12, 2017," he said.

"The cadaver was identified as John Paul Satoqiua Cabase alyas Joshua, 17 yrs old. He is from Sitio Quarry, Bgry. Malabog, Paquibato District, Davao City," he added.

He said the rebel was identified and claimed by his cousin identified as Arden Gallardo Garcia, who also confirmed that alyas Joshua is a member of the NPA.

Balagtey said the government forces recovered one M653 Colt AR18 with one magazine long, two jungle bag, one civilian bag, electrical wire; and other belongings from the rebels.

He said Major Gen. Noel Clement, commander of Joint Task Haribon, condemned the NPAs use of minors in armed struggle.

"We condemn the NPAs of using minors in their struggle. It is contradiction to their claim as human rights protector," Clement said.

"We challenge them to spare the children and allow them to explore their potentials in school not in the terrorist armed group that encourages violence." he added. Robina Asido/DMS