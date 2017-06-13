A policeman was killed while two suspects, including a soldier was arrested after an encounter in the province of Laguna on Sunday.

In a police report, Senior Inspector Jollymar Seloterio said personnel of the Alaminos Municipal Police Station (MPS) were onboard a vehicle while traversing the vicinity of Del Pilar St. Brgy 1, Poblacion, Alaminos, Laguna when they were fired upon by the suspects around 5pm.

He said the suspects were riding a vehicle when they attacked the policemen using long firearm.

Seloterio said a running gun battle occurred until Alaminos police flagged down the suspect on the other vehicle at the vicinity of West Pac Base located at Brgy San Andres Alaminos, Laguna.

He said the firefight resulted to the injury of PO3 Eduardo Cruz who later died after sustaining a gunshot wound on his chest.

“PO3 Eduardo Cruz, PNP personnel of Alaminos MPS who led the conduct of surveillance sustained gunshot wound on his chest and was immediately brought to San Pablo City Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician,” he said.

Seloterio said police arrested two suspects identified as Philippine Air Force Airman Second Class Car and Lester Catungal, 32, and Jonald Luna, 29, close-in bodyguard and former Philippine Marine Corps.

“While suspect identified as Jim Noel Opena evaded arrest and fled heading toward the forested area of Brgy. San Andres, Alaminos, Laguna,” he said.

Police confiscated one baby armalite, Colt 5.56 caliber, nine long magazines with full load, one magazine loaded with 28 pieces live ammunition, one Beretta cal. 9mm loaded with one ammunition in the chamber and magazine loaded with 10 pieces of live ammunition from the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS