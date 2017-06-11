A municipal mayor in Batangas province was shot while watching a basketball competition in a covered court, police said Saturday.

Belete Mayor Joven Hidalgo was watching a basketball game in Brgy. Poblacion Balete, with his security when an unknown gunman shot him on the head and shoulder about 10:30 a.m., said Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-ang, spokesperson of the Batangas police.

A Balete policeman, who did not give his man, said the gunman boarded a white van.

Bystanders rushed Hidalgo to Metro Lipa Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said. Alanna Ambi/DMS