Three more bodies have been recovered bringing the death toll from a sea mishap in Romblon to six, with five missing, police said Saturday.

“Six dead, four identified and two are still unidentified and we have five missing,” Senior Inspector Ledilyn Ambonan, deputy chief of Romblon municipal police station, said in a TV interview.

She explained since two of the recovered bodies were unidentified it is possible they are also part of the five individuals who remain missing.

Ambonan said based on initial investigation the left outrigger of the Alad Express 2 was broken due to a big wave. Another wave caused the boat capsize near Rowenas Beach Resort off Brgy. Agbudia, Romblon, Romblon around 1 pm last Friday.

She said authorities are still searching for the missing persons.

“The Philippine Coast Guard are still there in the area and they have tapped divers here in Romblon to help them to search the cadavers,” she said.

Ambonan said among the total of 49 people rescued were the boat captain and three crew members of the vessel.

She said the boat captain is under their custody and subjected to investigation. Robina Asido/DMS