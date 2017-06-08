The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board’s Investment Coordination Committee (ICC), in its joint ICC-technical board and cabinet committee meeting on June 1 approved the Mindanao Railway Project’s Tagum-Davao-Digos (MRP-TDD) segment and two other rail projects of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The ICC advised DOTr to coordinate with the NEDA Secretariat to complete the ICC approval requisites. The ICC also approved an integrated flood risk management project in Cavite. These will all be elevated to the NEDA Board for confirmation of the ICC approval.

The railway project aims to provide a more efficient, reliable, and affordable transportation to boost tourism, industry, and overall economic development in the area by connecting existing and emerging growth centers in the Davao Region.

It will form the first phase of the proposed 830-kilometer Mindanao railway loop, involving a 102.28-kilometer commuter railway that will run from Tagum City, Davao del Norte, to Digos City, Davao del Sur, with 7 stations, one terminal in Davao City, and one depot in Tagum City.

The estimated project cost is P35.26 billion. It will be locally financed, NEDA said.

If confirmed by the NEDA Board, project construction is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2018 and is expected to be finished by the third quarter of 2022.

The ICC also approved the North South Railway Projects (NSRP) - South Line, which will revive the Philippine National Railways (PNR) south railway.

It has an estimated project cost of P285 billion and will be financed through Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The NSRP-South Line will consist of three tracks that will run from Tutuban to Los Baños for the commuter line (72 km), and Los Baños to Sorsogon for the long haul (581 km), terminating at the Port of Manila?via FTI in Taguig?through the connecting third track.

The Malolos-Clark Railway Project was approved, which will be connecting with the ongoing Tutuban-Malolos portion of the North South Commuter Railway.

The MCRP will run from Malolos, Bulacan, to Clark International Airport (Phase I), and from Clark International Airport to Clark Green City (Phase II).

The project has an estimated cost of P211.43 billion. Construction will be financed through ODA, while the operations and maintenance will be through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The construction for Phase I will begin on the 2nd quarter of 2019 and is expected to be completed by the 2nd Quarter of 2022. Phase II will be implemented from 2022 to 2024.

Lastly, the ICC approved the Cavite Industrial Area Flood Risk Management Project that will mitigate flooding of 45,000 homes due to the overflowing water from the San Juan River, Ylang-Ylang River, and Rio Grande River, and the poor drainage of Maalimango Creek.

The project has an estimated project cost of P9.89 billion. Construction is targeted to begin in October 2019 and is expected to be completed by April 2024.

The ICC also approved a two-year extension of the OPEC Fund for International Development loan for the for the Road Improvement and Institutional Development Project of the Department of Public Works and Highways, as well as noted updates provided on the ongoing review of various roads and bridges, public transport, irrigation, and flood control projects. DMS