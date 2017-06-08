A nine-year-old boy was abducted by armed men in Sulu on Tuesday night, a military official said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said based on initial report a certain Den-den Tan, a fourth grade student of Mohammad Tulawie Elementary School, was taken from their residence at the vicinity of Brgy. San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu around 7:40 pm Tuesday.

He said the abductors believed to be member of Ajang ajang group fled along with the victim towards the vicinity of Brgy Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu,

Sobejana said the Ajang-ajang is a group of young drug addicts contacted by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) to behead kidnap victims.

He said authorities are conducting pursuit operation against the kidnappers as well as to rescue the victim.

“Joint Task Force Sulu in coordination with Philippine National Police are exerting our best effort to locate and rescue the victim,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS